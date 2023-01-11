Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Colchester man faces gun and drug charges connected to a fatal Swanton shooting last winter.

Officials say Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy,

According to court documents, the charges relate to the shooting death last February of Elijah Oliver in Swanton. Officials say Troupe was a primary source of supply for crack cocaine being sold out of a home on River Street in Swanton and that Oliver was a rival Swanton drug dealer.

Authorities say Troupe, along with Swanton residents Misti-Lyn Morin and Eric Raymond, planned to rob Oliver and steal drugs and cash, and that Oliver was shot and killed during the attempt.

Neighbors told WCAX it was common knowledge drugs were sold from the home, some going as far as to say that the neighborhood had more traffic than a Walmart. They also say gunshots were common at all hours but that people were too scared to confront them.

All three suspects have been in federal custody. A judge Wednesday ordered Troupe to remain in custody until prosecution. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

