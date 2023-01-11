Fairfax residents approve $36.5M school bond

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. This is the fourth time residents have voted on the issue, most recently in November.

It passed by 33 votes then, but some people argued there wasn’t enough awareness about it. A petition was filed, and it was back to the voters. This time it passed by 66 votes and with a higher voter turnout. Money from the bond will be used to create nine new classrooms, improve the office and building safety, install a new sprinkler system, and improve science classrooms.

