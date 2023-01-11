Flights delayed at Burlington Airport amid FAA computer outage

File photo
File photo(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has flights delayed around our region and across the U.S. Wednesday.

Delays and cancellations accelerated rapidly, with more than 3,700 stuck on the ground around 8:30 a.m. Eastern, more than all the delayed flights for the entirety of the previous day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Nic Longo, the director of aviation with the Burlington International Airport, says while some flights were able to leave Wednesday, others can’t. The departure board as of 7:30 a.m. shows six delayed flights so far, all of them around the 7 a.m. hour. Those flights go to places like Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

