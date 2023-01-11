Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

Latest News

A shot of the California coast is seen in this file photo. Scientists said the oceans broke...
Ocean temperatures reach another record high, report says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents