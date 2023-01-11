John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement

File photo
File photo(WRDW)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier.

It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the agreement also protects John Deere’s intellectual property. AFBF president Joe Tisbert says farmers here have been fighting for this for years.

“It will save Vermonters money over time. But I think in the bigger picture, being able to have the diagnostic equipment and fix their own equipment on a day when no one’s around to fix your equipment -- I think is going to be a bigger deal,” he said.

We asked if this has impacts on other major farm equipment makers like Kubota. He says to his knowledge, John Deere is the only one to come to the table so far.

Related Stories:

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

Vermont lawmakers fight for your ‘Right to Repair’

Vermont task force examines consumers’ right to repair

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

Latest News

x
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
x
FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue
Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters on Wednesday.
Maine issues proposed rules for sports betting
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide