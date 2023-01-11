Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are still investigating after a teacher was shot with an Airsoft gun at Spaulding High School Tuesday.

They say it happened inside a classroom around 2:45 p.m. as classes were getting out when a teacher was struck by a pellet in the back. The teacher was not seriously hurt.

A 14 and 15-year-old student were identified. Barre Police Chief Brad Vail says they’re unsure which student fired the pellet or whether they acted with “intent” but he says they expect to file criminal charges.

“There is a statute that prohibits dangerous weapons on school grounds and there are enhancements if there was motive involved. In today’s day and age, there’s a lot of concerns about school safety with everything happening nationwide, so it’s a poor choice to bring any type of weapon on the school grounds,” he said.

The chief says charges could also include assault or disorderly conduct.

