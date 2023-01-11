Scott administration kicks off issue-briefings for lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration Wednesday kicked off a new series of briefings to pitch their priorities to Vermont lawmakers.

The Republican governor’s team will explain their positions on public safety, climate change, and the economy to lawmakers at the Pavillion Building.

In the past, formal briefings like this have been rare regardless of who is in charge. Normally, the Legislature does its work in the Statehouse and then the governor considers the bills toward the end of the session.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jen Morrison kicked off the briefings Wednesday, outlining policies they would like to see pass this session and why.

Over one-third of the General Assembly is new to the job this year and Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers. But at the same time, Governor Phil Scott received 70% of the statewide vote in November.

Statehouse political watcher and communications consultant Kevin Ellis, says the briefings are a way for the executive branch to push back on the supermajority. “This is a popular governor, seizing the initiative politically in a Legislature that’s dominated overwhelmingly by Democrats and therefore he has to do something to own the story of what’s going to happen between now and May 1st,” Ellis said.

He adds that politics aside, it’s a way for new lawmakers to hear from experts in state government and make relationships

Scott’s team also says the briefings allow lawmakers to hear issues that may not fall under their committee’s jurisdiction.

