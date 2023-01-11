Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup

The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up...
The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.(Source: WTMJ via CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after court documents say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend.

Police responded around 11:40 a.m. Sunday to a call that a girl had been shot at an intersection in Racine. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee. She remains in the hospital.

Family members identified her as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones.

Speaking to police, Jones said she told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head three times, according to a criminal complaint. One of the bullets entered her eye and lodged in her neck.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jones and her family.

Jones’ boyfriend admitted to shooting her in what he called a “fit of rage,” the complaint says. He allegedly said he shot her because of a Snapchat post and the breakup.

The suspect was ordered Tuesday to remain in custody on $500,000 bail. His next court date is next week. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

Latest News

The 80th Golden Globes award statue is seen. The Golden Globes are back on the air, but for how...
At rehabbed Golden Globes, ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ triumph
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax
Fairfax residents approve $36.5M school bond