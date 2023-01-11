Vermont debates how to use opioid settlement windfall

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will receive more than $100 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors in the coming years, its share of legal settlements intended to help combat the national epidemic of drug-related deaths. While the funding offers a significant opportunity to save lives, there’s no consensus on how to spend it most effectively.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Seven Days’Colin Flanders about the developing debate on how to spend the windfall to address the state’s spiraling drug problems.

