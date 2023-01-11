Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern.

“In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning? Yes. And it’s probably concerning to everybody,” said Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau.

He says while Vermont remains one of the safest states in the country when talking about homicides, it’s not immune to the rise in violence seen in other states last year. Over a 10-year period from 2013 to 2022, the 10-year homicide average was roughly 14 per year, including justified police shootings. Vermont saw a spike from nine in 2021, to 25 last year -- nearly double the 10-year average.

State police do not yet have definitive data on all of the 2022 cases -- including six that remain unsolved -- but Trudeau says drugs are a common denominator in about half. “It ties into what we see in terms of overdose data and addiction rates. You know, a number of things come with that -- your burglaries, your robberies -- I think we’re seeing this uptick in homicides as a relation to that,” he said.

One element last year -- and in years past -- is that most homicides are targeted, where the victim and the offender know each other.

“A lot of them don’t start out to be a homicide, they start off as a fight or an altercation or a robbery or something else that ends up escalating to a homicide,” said Robin Joy with the Vermont Crime Research Group. Data from the nonprofit shows common factors among homicides from 2012 to 2021, including that about 70% percent of homicides happened in a home and 83% of offenders were male. Joy says the hope is to use the data and learn from it. “Getting to the heart of the violence and what is behind the violence is things that we as researchers look at. What can we do to intervene to save lives and to make Vermont an even safer place than it already is.”

Major Trudeau says they are working with other agencies to do similar data analysis.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

Latest News

healthy habits
Healthwatch: Healthy eating tips for the new year - clipped version
Vermont will receive more than $100 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors in the...
Vermont debates how to use opioid settlement windfall
art or evidence?
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version
weatherization
Soaring fuel costs exacerbate weatherization backlog - clipped version
LQM
Vermont debates how to use opioid settlement windfall