Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern.

“In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning? Yes. And it’s probably concerning to everybody,” said Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau.

He says while Vermont remains one of the safest states in the country when talking about homicides, it’s not immune to the rise in violence seen in other states last year. Over a 10-year period from 2013 to 2022, the 10-year homicide average was roughly 14 per year, including justified police shootings. Vermont saw a spike from nine in 2021, to 25 last year -- nearly double the 10-year average.

State police do not yet have definitive data on all of the 2022 cases -- including six that remain unsolved -- but Trudeau says drugs are a common denominator in about half. “It ties into what we see in terms of overdose data and addiction rates. You know, a number of things come with that -- your burglaries, your robberies -- I think we’re seeing this uptick in homicides as a relation to that,” he said.

One element last year -- and in years past -- is that most homicides are targeted, where the victim and the offender know each other.

“A lot of them don’t start out to be a homicide, they start off as a fight or an altercation or a robbery or something else that ends up escalating to a homicide,” said Robin Joy with the Vermont Crime Research Group. Data from the nonprofit shows common factors among homicides from 2012 to 2021, including that about 70% percent of homicides happened in a home and 83% of offenders were male. Joy says the hope is to use the data and learn from it. “Getting to the heart of the violence and what is behind the violence is things that we as researchers look at. What can we do to intervene to save lives and to make Vermont an even safer place than it already is.”

Major Trudeau says they are working with other agencies to do similar data analysis.

