WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News Team-- Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons has been named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year.

The recognition of his top-notch work comes from the National Sports Media Association.

It’s Jack’s first win from the NSMA.

The awards were given out on Tuesday.

Congratulations, Jack!

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.