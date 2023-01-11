BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We had a real, genuine, January morning this morning with temperatures dropping down into the single digits, both above and below, zero for a lot of spots. But we will recover nicely today with lots of sunshine, getting those temperatures back up to just about normal during the afternoon (normal high for Burlington is now 29°).

A messy storm system will be coming in on Thursday with a variety of precipitation. It will start Thursday afternoon with some light snow showers coming in. That snow will intensify during the evening hours, and come down fairly hard & heavy for a while, especially in our northern areas and the higher elevations. But the snow will also be changing over to rain in our southern counties by late in the day, and also in the Champlain Valley, as warmer air comes in on breezy south winds. That changeover from snow to rain will continue Thursday night. By Friday, just plain rain will be coming down. The rain will be steady through the morning hours on Friday, but then it will taper off to a few rain showers, and eventually snow showers by Friday night as the storm system starts to move out. As colder air starts to come back in on the back side of the departing storm, any rain showers will change over to snow showers, some of which could linger into early Saturday, before it clears out later in the day.

That initial batch of snow late on Thursday will only be a trace - 2″ in the valleys before it changes over to rain, but there could be 3-6″ of wet snow in the mountains before it goes over to rain. There could also be a period of freezing rain during that transition from snow to rain. Travel will become increasingly hazardous late Thursday into early Friday.

Once this storm moves out, the weather will be calming down with a couple of nice days for Sunday and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. The next chance for a few snow/rain showers will be on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this evolving storm system over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes, on-air and online. -Gary

