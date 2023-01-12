Analysis: What comes next for Brazil following weekend uprising?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in Brazil are still cleaning up and tamping down protests after key government buildings were stormed over the weekend by supporters of the former president.

In an unprecedented display for Latin America’s largest nation, thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace on Sunday. Many of them said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Caroline Beer, a professor of Latin American politics at the Univerity of Vermont, about what comes next.

