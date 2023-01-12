Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.

The Catholic Diocese of Burlington requested to remove the cathedral and de-sanctify the property.

With the DRB signing off on demolition -- a 30-day appeal window opens now.

Related Stories:

Demolition permit delayed for downtown Burlington church

Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral

Burlington’s Immaculate Conception Church going on the market

Burlington churches merge

Faithful save and renovate Burlington church

Burlington Catholics to discuss possibility of church merger

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.