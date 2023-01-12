Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.

The Catholic Diocese of Burlington requested to remove the cathedral and de-sanctify the property.

With the DRB signing off on demolition -- a 30-day appeal window opens now.

