Burlington officials unveil public safety plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a year of unprecedented gun violence in the Queen City, Burlington officials Thursday unveiled a plan the mayor says will prioritize public safety.

“I do not want 2022 again,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad, who was joined by the mayor and other city officials. The mayor’s plan has four key goals that include ending the rise in gunfire and preventing future violence, improving the downtown climate, implementing 21st-century police reforms, and rebuilding the police department.

The changes include creating a Mayor’s Task Force to Prevent Gun Violence. The group will be overseen by the city’s racial equity director Kim Carson with the goal of addressing the root causes of violence. “We want to move past reactive and really think about being preventative and thinking about health and all those things impact how we make decisions,” Carson said.

The mayor also again called on state lawmakers to enact new gun safety laws. “Including the safe storage of firearms, prohibiting guns in bars restaurants and other sensitive spaces, making reckless endangerment with a gun a felony, and funding gun violence research,” Weinberger said. “There’s no doubt that at times, Burlington’s downtown was not the welcoming, vibrant place that we want it to be.”

The mayor says to address that climate, there will be an increased police presence downtown provided by local and state agencies. He says they will also work to rebuild the BPD by adding more sworn officers, and three new community service officers.

“What we’re going to have is as many as three CSOs {Community Service Officers} on each shift and we will have CSLs {Community Service Liaisons} on which will be available in a wider number of hours than we currently have,” Murad said.

The plan also aims to encourage Burlington voters to reject a ballot item that would add a community police oversight board that the mayor says will drive away cops.

Progressive city councilors like Joe Magee, P-Ward 3, have been critical of BPD accountability, but he says he welcomes the mayor’s call for new training for officers. “A training around institutional racism. I think it is long overdue that that training gets implemented. It’s a step in the right direction for the department acknowledging that bias exists, and as a result, there are racial disparities.”

Magee also said he wants to see more of a public health approach to the issues of violence. The plan would also create a position within the police department responsible for managing social service resources including the unsworn officer positions.

