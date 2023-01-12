Colchester holds meeting to discuss potential new traffic pattern

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -A meeting is scheduled to discuss the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester.

The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco.

The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the intersection to ease left-hand turns on and off the interstate.

VTrans called the current situation a “high crash location” and said the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns.

A hybrid public meeting about the project is being held at the Colchester Meeting House Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

You can also join online or by phone.

The presentation will give an overview of the project and go over the construction schedule, including information about future blasting.

