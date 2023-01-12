Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albgans Thursday evening.

The border facility is one of New England’s busiest according to federal officials and is due for upgrades. Upwards of $169 million has been allocated for the project as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The U.S. General Services Administration officials say it’s the first session to discuss the project timeline and process for public feedback and that no specific project plans or designs are available yet.

The meeting takes place at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

