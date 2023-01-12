GMP rolls out solar incentives for low-income families

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power is rolling out two solar programs for low-income Vermonters.

Those making 185% of the federal poverty rate and lower will be able to access solar energy savings. GMP says developers will be building new solar arrays for GMP funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Shared Solar Program and the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot will allow low-income Vermonters who sign up to be able to save on their monthly energy bill thanks to the power generated by these solar fields. How much they save depends on how much solar power is generated and how many people sign up.

“This population typically has not been able to access the green economy in ways that other Vermonters have been able to and so by flowing these federal dollars through to our customers, it’s going to expand equity, it’s going to grow local renewables cost-effectively, and it’s going to grow Vermont’s green economy at the same time,” said GMP’s power Kristin Carlson.

The utility says Vermonters can sign up as early as this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year. They have also put out a request for proposals for solar developers.

