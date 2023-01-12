GMP rolls out solar incentives for low-income families

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power is rolling out two solar programs for low-income Vermonters.

Those making 185% of the federal poverty rate and lower will be able to access solar energy savings. GMP says developers will be building new solar arrays for GMP funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Shared Solar Program and the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot will allow low-income Vermonters who sign up to be able to save on their monthly energy bill thanks to the power generated by these solar fields. How much they save depends on how much solar power is generated and how many people sign up.

“This population typically has not been able to access the green economy in ways that other Vermonters have been able to and so by flowing these federal dollars through to our customers, it’s going to expand equity, it’s going to grow local renewables cost-effectively, and it’s going to grow Vermont’s green economy at the same time,” said GMP’s power Kristin Carlson.

The utility says Vermonters can sign up as early as this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year. They have also put out a request for proposals for solar developers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
File photo
FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue

Latest News

mm
Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students
File photo
NASA says 2022 5th warmest year on record
Sen. Bernie Sanders at Essex High School Thursday.
Sanders visits Essex HS to learn from students
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl