Hollywood actor, Ezra Miller agrees to change plea to avoid jail time

Tras escándalos, Ezra Miller, actor de Flash, comienza tratamiento por salud mental
Tras escándalos, Ezra Miller, actor de Flash, comienza tratamiento por salud mental(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller to change their plea to avoid jail time.

According to multiple media outlets, Miller is scheduled to appear in court Friday on burglary charges. They’re accused of stealing liquor from a neighbors home in Stamford.

These charges follow a disorderly conduct charge in Hawaii back in March. In August, Miller announced intentions to seek mental health treatment -- and apologized for recent behavior.

