NASA says 2022 5th warmest year on record

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Jaime Kingsbury)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data out Thursday from NASA says last year was the fifth warmest year on record.

Officials say the data shows that the Earth continues to heat up at an alarming rate. They say human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have rebounded following a short-lived dip during the pandemic and that carbon dioxide emissions were the highest on record in 2022.

“Even though this isn’t the top your warmest year on record, this is the warmest La Nina year on record. So, it’s basically the warmest of the cool years. And the past nine years have been the nine warmest years on record,” explained Lesley Ott, a NASA climate scientist.

She says 2023 is shaping up to be another of the top 10 warmest years along with more extremes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
File photo
FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue

Latest News

mm
Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students
File photo
GMP rolls out solar incentives for low-income families
Sen. Bernie Sanders at Essex High School Thursday.
Sanders visits Essex HS to learn from students
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl