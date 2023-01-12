NASA says 2022 5th warmest year on record

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data out Thursday from NASA says last year was the fifth warmest year on record.

Officials say the data shows that the Earth continues to heat up at an alarming rate. They say human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have rebounded following a short-lived dip during the pandemic and that carbon dioxide emissions were the highest on record in 2022.

“Even though this isn’t the top your warmest year on record, this is the warmest La Nina year on record. So, it’s basically the warmest of the cool years. And the past nine years have been the nine warmest years on record,” explained Lesley Ott, a NASA climate scientist.

She says 2023 is shaping up to be another of the top 10 warmest years along with more extremes.

