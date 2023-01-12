Sen. Hassan visits Grafton County to discuss opioid addiction prevention

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) -A forensic lab is scheduled to get a visit from a New Hampshire lawmaker as the conversation about opioid addiction continues.

Senator Maggie Hassan is scheduled to tour the Grafton County Forensic Lab.

She plans to talk with law enforcement leaders about their efforts to stop fentanyl from reaching communities.

Hassan said one key conversation point will be social media, where police say illegal sales targeting young people occur.

