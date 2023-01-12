South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in St. Albans now faces attempted murder charges following a brawl last month.

It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

After a review by the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mafuta on Thursday was cited with the charge of attempted murder. He is due in court next month.

Mafuta, who remains in custody, was charged in August with causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal. Police have said he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 incidents.

