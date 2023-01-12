Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple

MORIAH, NY. (WCAX) - A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Gary Arnold of Godmanchester, Quebec faces seven charges related to the kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm. On September 27th, the Helm’s were kidnapped from their home in Moriah, taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River, to a home in Quebec. Two days later Police rescued them.

According to the affidavit, the Helm’s grandson, MacKenzie was part of a drug deal at the Doubletree Hotel in South Burlington on September 20th. Agents watched a rented van drive from the Best Western to the Doubletree and meet up with MacKenzie. They say MacKenzie allegedly handed over a duffel bag, which was later tested for drugs. Police say 500 grams of cocaine was found totaling $2.2 million.

Police arrested MacKenzie and didn’t publicize it, so the drugs never made it to the international drug traffickers. They thought Helm kept the stash for himself.

The drug traffickers went after his grandparents and used them as ransom.

