Vermont electric companies hoping to receive FEMA funding after Christmas storm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA teams are out assessing damage from the winter storm that left thousands of Vermonters without power Christmas weekend.

Vermont Emergency Management put this request in, saying they identified over $2M in costs and assessments are ongoing. They tell me FEMA is reviewing the financial records of the 9 counties involved in the storm.

Utility companies said they could use the funding because this was an intense storm that put some over budget.

Washington Electric Co-Op said they went over their $300,000 budget.

Vermont Electric Co-Op estimates the storm cost them about a million and a half, which is as much as 2 and a half times their budget for events like this.

While some neighboring teams could come to Vermont to help, others were so tied up with their own problems making mutual aid tough.

“If you saw what was going on in Maine and New York, at the same time, mutual aid was more limited than usual because it was a region-wide event. And it was a holiday weekend,” said Cohen.

In the end, Washington Electric Co-Op customers were the last to get their power back.

CEO Louis Porter said they went over the $31,000 budget.

“We’re likely to see the cost of those storm restoration efforts increasing over time, both because of the severity of the storm, also because of the just cost of materials go up as they knew for everything,” said Porter.

Like most industries, the supply chain is impacting utilities. Porter and Vermont Electric Co-Op both say they were stocked up in fear of slow delivery times, which paid off.

But Porter says they had 38 poles break in this storm, a number he believes is a record. They had enough materials to restore power for this storm but they’re working with suppliers to get replacements in as fast as possible.

“It’s been a real challenge for over a year with some of these key components and the lead times for them have been you know up to a year or more out from when you order them,” said Porter.

“This storm showed again, the importance of our maintenance plan, of our pre-trimming because when you have a window into that, like this, and second down power lines and trees that are taking down power lines, it does reinforce the importance of investing in our vegetation management,” said Andrea Cohen with the Vermont Electric Co-Op.

And for the 11 municipalities represented in the Vermont Public Power Supply Authorities or VPPSA, a few saw higher costs than planned, too.

“Cost impacts of about, you know, 1% on their budget. So in the grand scheme of things, not nearly as hard hit as some of the other utility territories in the state. Yeah, but not insignificant costs either,” said Julia Leopold with Vermont Public Power Supply Authorities.

Budgeting is a balancing act because you don’t want to charge ratepayers more than necessary.

Some utility companies budget on an annual basis, and others budget on a five-year basis.

“I wouldn’t say that this is like, this wasn’t a straw that broke the camel’s back by any means. But it was just, you know, another added pressure that utilities are facing,” said Leopold.

That’s why many are hopeful for FEMA funding, so they wouldn’t have to defer expenses for next year or have this storm be another reason for increasing rates for customers.

Vermont Emergency Management says the review will likely extend into next week and FEMA will be meeting with the Utility Companies, too. Once the assessment is complete Gov. Scott would send a request to be signed by President Biden. The request is still a few weeks away.

