Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic.

Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019.

Court administrators told a joint panel of legislators Thursday that staff turnover, ventilation issues, and outdated IT systems have slowed down the court system’s capacity, but they say investments in live streaming and remote technology has also improved efficiency.

“It’s really been helpful for a person to connect remotely to his or her hearing, not take a day off of work, travel, child care, etc. It’s really been a silver lining in a number of cases,” said Vt. Court Administrator Teri Corsones.

Retired judges have also been pitching in to work through some of the cases.

