Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic.
Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019.
Court administrators told a joint panel of legislators Thursday that staff turnover, ventilation issues, and outdated IT systems have slowed down the court system’s capacity, but they say investments in live streaming and remote technology has also improved efficiency.
“It’s really been helpful for a person to connect remotely to his or her hearing, not take a day off of work, travel, child care, etc. It’s really been a silver lining in a number of cases,” said Vt. Court Administrator Teri Corsones.
Retired judges have also been pitching in to work through some of the cases.
Related Stories:
Vermont lawmakers head to court for a firsthand look at the judicial system
Vermont’s COVID judicial emergency could end soon
Jury trials resume in Grand Isle for 1st time since pandemic
Vermont courts continue to triage backlog of cases
Franklin County judge to potentially dismiss hundreds of misdemeanor cases
Vermont courts seek to use $13.6 million to ease backlog
WCAX Investigates: The Price of Delayed Justice
Why are Vermont courts sticking to pandemic protocols?
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.