WCAX to be interrupted on DISH during routine maintenance

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you watch WCAX on DISH, you may see some interruptions between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. on Thursday.

DISH will be performing routine maintenance during that time which requires taking down local channels for an hour or two.

Once the maintenance is complete on Thursday morning, WCAX will be back up on DISH.

In the meantime, you can watch us off-air, on our livestream or find the latest news on our website.

