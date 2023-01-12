World University Games start today in Lake Placid

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thursday marks the start of the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid.

The Olympic Center in New York will be packed with more than 14,000 athletes from 46 countries.

The games consist of ten days of winter sports celebrations, including the closing parts of Main Street for free music and activities for all ages.

Governor Kathy Hochul will be giving a speech at the opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

The competition has been dubbed the college equivalent of the Olympic Games.

Major upgrades were done to get ready for the event.

