By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will be dealing with another sloppy storm system over the next couple of days which will be bringing us the variety pack of precipitation. It won’t be like the Christmas Eve storm, though, because there will not be damaging winds with this storm. But we will have our share of headaches with it as things get kind of slick through Friday.

The first part of this storm will come through this morning and into the early afternoon with a few snow showers, which won’t be amounting to much, but enough to slicken up some roads, so take it easy today.

The bulk of this storm will move in late afternoon and evening with a heavy, steady rain, generally moving in from the south and west to the north and east. However, it will be cold enough in the higher elevations that there will be wet snow and some freezing rain lasting into the first part of the night. By Friday morning, any wintry mix will be changing over to just plain rain.

The steady rain in the early morning on Friday will move to the north & east, and it will taper off to just a few rain showers. As colder air moves in from the west during the afternoon, any rain showers will be turning back to snow showers by late in the day and into the overnight.

There will not be much snow with this storm. Most of it will be at the onset before it changes to rain. The valleys will get little if any snow accumulation. The mountains will only get about 2-4″, but then that snow will get rained on and mushed down by Friday morning.

Once the storm is gone, the holiday weekend is looking pretty good. A few flurries early Saturday will give way to some afternoon sunshine, but it will be a bit colder and blustery. Sunday will be the better weekend day with lots of sunshine. And it is looking partly sunny for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

A weak disturbance will bring a few more rain & snow showers on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this messy storm for you, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes, on-air and online. -Gary

