BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Vermont and northern New York from 7AM Thursday through 7AM Friday for the potential of light accumulating snow and ice. A mix of precipitation will overspread the region starting late on Thursday into early Friday which could make roads slippery for the Friday morning commute.

Clouds will overspread the region through Thursday morning ahead of the next weather system. Light snow will begin to fall from west to east in the afternoon, picking up into the evening hours. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Thursday night, changing snow over to rain over most of western Vermont. Over the higher elevations and colder pockets, temperatures will be slower to warm, which could result in a period of mixed precipitation and freezing rain late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Temperatures in most spots will warm into the upper 30s on Friday, which will change most precipitation over to rain. A cold front will swing through late on Friday, which will change rain back over to snow. We could see some light snow accumulation area wide on Friday evening through Saturday morning with a few inches of accumulation possible.

Saturday will see some lingering snow showers, especially in the mountains, giving way to some sunshine on Sunday. Weekend highs will be cooler, in the mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny skies will continue on Monday with another weather system moving into the region by Tuesday. We may see a few snow showers through the middle of the week with highs warming up into the mid 30s.

