5.5 years in prison for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man accused of planning a home invasion gets sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel King and an accomplice broke into another man’s home with zip ties and a fake gun last March, intending to rob the homeowner of heroin and cash.

They say King thought the victim would be an easy target, but then he was shot by the homeowner. Authorities say King then fled the scene.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says part of the reason for the length of his sentence is King’s prior criminal history, with felony convictions in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

His accomplice, 29-year-old Jacquelyn Fougere, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in March.

