Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization spanning four communities in Vermont is disbanding, saying its work is done.

The Alliance for Vermont Communities was formed in response to the New Vistas proposal.

A Utah businessman wanted to build a 20,000-person utopian community near the towns of Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, and Tunbridge.

But after community pushback, the developer said in 2018 he would no longer pursue the project.

The Alliance says their work continued after that, as they bought a piece of land and turned it over to two of the towns to become the Ashley Community Forest.

Michael Sacca of the Alliance says, “We also discovered during that time that we were really a community development organization, and we really wanted to see communities in dialogue with each other.” He adds, “So we worked hard and created places for communities to work together, and it’s really paid off.”

In addition to the land that they raised money to buy, the Alliance also donated thousands of dollars to each of the communities to boost conservation, farming, and economic growth.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Michael Sacca to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge

Latest News

File photo
Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities
Hotel Pharmacy in Brattleboro, Vt.
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
Alleged murder weapon shown to jurors at Kevin Parker trial.
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial
CVU High School.
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy