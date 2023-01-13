Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The last independently owned pharmacy in downtown Brattleboro is closing up shop.

The Hotel Pharmacy has operated at its current location on Elliot Street for the last 40 years. However, owners say that they simply cannot continue to stay in business due to its bottom line.

There have been several independently operated pharmacies in downtown Brattleboro since the 1800s but one by one, they have gone away. According to the Vermont Pharmacists Association, it’s a concerning trend.

“The insurance companies do not reimburse us. We lose money all the time. When your gross margin is negative 16%, you can’t make money,” said Mary Giamartino, owner of the Hotel Pharmacy Owner.

Walgreens is buying the prescriptions however there are no plans at this time for the business to operate out of that location. The property is being listed for sale.

The pharmacy’s last day is January 17th.

