Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity.

Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen.

We’re told police are conducting an investigation related to the activity at the apartment.

Police would not specify what they were looking for, but the incident is isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Sgt. Jesse Treier of the Colchester Police Dept. says, “It’s still an active, ongoing investigation, but that’s pretty much where we’re at. We had some calls of some suspicious activity which led to that warrant. There may be charges that stem from this, but at this time we can’t elaborate on it further.” He adds, “Nobody was arrested at this time.”

Police say residents may continue to see a heightened police presence throughout the afternoon.

