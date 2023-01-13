Competition underway at World University Games in Lake Placid

Thursday marked the start of the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - After weeks of anticipation, competition is finally underway at the World University Games in Lake Placid.

Katharine Huntley spoke to visitors from around the world about their experiences so far in the North Country.

Athletes and team members from around the world came to Lake Placid and are enjoying the weather that it has to offer, along with getting the chance to experience, stay, and compete in an Olympic Village.

David Schmude, the FISU Oceania President, says “It’s great to see snow, it’s something that I’m not used to in Australia,”

Schmude is here with a contingent of thirty Australian athletes. It’s summer in Australia right now, with temperatures hitting 100 degrees. But despite the Adirondack cold, he says they’ve gotten a warm welcome in the former Olympic Village.

“I’ve researched the Miracle on Ice, and I just think it’s such an amazing place,” Schmude says. He adds, “The facilities here are first class, I’m hugely impressed.”

Work continued in downtown Lake Placid Friday, cleaning up a fresh blanket of snow.

It’s the Olympic atmosphere that even had coaches soaking up their time in the village.

Kelsey McNeil, a Swiss figure skating coach, says “It’s been pretty spectacular. That was my goal growing up, figure skating, and now I get to support the Swiss Olympic team and the athletes who are here.” She called the experience mesmerizing and unforgettable.

Friday kicked off the figure skating competition with ice dancing. We also caught up with two French skaters who loved the snow, as well as the chance to meet other athletes.

Arnaud Caffa of the French Ice Dancing team says, “It’s such a nice feeling. We also get to see every athlete from every sport, which is what we don’t get to do every time. It’s such a great experience and we are enjoying it very much. We love it.”

But, at the end of the day, the Games are all about competition and giving young athletes a chance to show off their skills on a world stage, no matter the conditions.

Niko Leinonen of the Finland Medical Staff says, “Good experiences, and of course, I’m expecting that the athletes are doing well and they can get the best out of themselves.”

The Games will continue through Sunday, January 22.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

