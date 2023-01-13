CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A racist TikTok video is sparking outrage among some Vermont high school basketball players and led a principal to the unusual move of writing an open letter to all Vermont students.

At issue is a video posted by a Champlain Valley Union High School girl’s basketball player that contains the voice of another person uttering a racial epithet.

The video was soon deleted, but not before players on their opposing team saw it.

Players at both Rice Memorial and Burlington High School threatened to forfeit their games against CVU. They expressed concern that the offending player had not been adequately punished.

That led to conversations between CVU and other schools, and subsequently spurred a letter from CVU’s principal Adam Bunting to students across the state.

Bunting acknowledges the harm done, explains what disciplinary action the school took, and seeks healing.

In the letter, Bunting writes: “I ask you to trust that she views the video as the worst mistake of her life - because she is learning how much she hurt others, in addition to the consequences of her actions. I ask you to seek complexity, curiosity, and information before passing judgment. I also remind you that there is joy and learning in sport that we, as a statewide community, can navigate challenges together as opposed to turning our communities against each other.”

Bunting indicates that administrators are working to reschedule games against Rice and BHS.

