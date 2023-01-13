CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

CVU High School.
CVU High School.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A racist TikTok video is sparking outrage among some Vermont high school basketball players and led a principal to the unusual move of writing an open letter to all Vermont students.

At issue is a video posted by a Champlain Valley Union High School girl’s basketball player that contains the voice of another person uttering a racial epithet.

The video was soon deleted, but not before players on their opposing team saw it.

Players at both Rice Memorial and Burlington High School threatened to forfeit their games against CVU. They expressed concern that the offending player had not been adequately punished.

That led to conversations between CVU and other schools, and subsequently spurred a letter from CVU’s principal Adam Bunting to students across the state.

Bunting acknowledges the harm done, explains what disciplinary action the school took, and seeks healing.

In the letter, Bunting writes: “I ask you to trust that she views the video as the worst mistake of her life - because she is learning how much she hurt others, in addition to the consequences of her actions. I ask you to seek complexity, curiosity, and information before passing judgment. I also remind you that there is joy and learning in sport that we, as a statewide community, can navigate challenges together as opposed to turning our communities against each other.”

Bunting indicates that administrators are working to reschedule games against Rice and BHS.

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
File photo
Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities
Hotel Pharmacy in Brattleboro, Vt.
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
Alleged murder weapon shown to jurors at Kevin Parker trial.
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial