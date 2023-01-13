Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning.

As part of the agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, after police say Miller stole liquor from a neighbor in Stamford last May.

The state dismissed a burglary and petit larceny charge, leaving Miller to be sentenced to one year of probation on the lesser trespassing charge.

Miller will also continue mental health treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

