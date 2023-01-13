Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning.

As part of the agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, after police say Miller stole liquor from a neighbor in Stamford last May.

The state dismissed a burglary and petit larceny charge, leaving Miller to be sentenced to one year of probation on the lesser trespassing charge.

Miller will also continue mental health treatment.

