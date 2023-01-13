Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process.

Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the folks there say they’re doing something different.

At this Killington CBD shop, a behind-the-scenes look is more like the main attraction.

“To the best of my knowledge, we’re the first showroom where you can come see hemp being extracted and processed,” says Joe Pimental, owner of Luce Farm Wellness.

While their retail shop is a new addition, they were actually one of the state’s first hemp growers back in 2016.

He adds, “We grew a great crop that year and we couldn’t sell it, so we started making products with it in our farmhouse kitchen.”

Pimental points out that most growers are not able to both extract and make products with their hemp, but Luce Farms does it all under one see-through roof.

He says, “A lot of people that make CBD products kind of keep their secrets close to them. Transparency is paramount in this industry, so we really want to tell people how our products are made.”'

It’s hard to miss the extraction lab. You can also get a step-by-step tour of the process.

Pimental says customers have been fascinated by the process that goes into making CBD products, and are often impressed by all of the technicalities that go into making them.

But Luce’s end goal reaches far beyond captivating customers.

Pimental says “What we’re really trying to do is replace pharmaceutical drugs with plant-based medicine.” And, he says, this is the way to do it.

He says, “We want them to come in, see how it’s made. We want them to learn about all the steps that go into making premium cannabinoid products.”

Luce Farm is open to visitors Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

