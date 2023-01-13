Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Friday is the deadline to dispute the FCC’s broadband coverage map.

Many Vermonters don’t have access to adequate broadband, but a recent FCC map rendition reports the state is 98% covered.

That has state lawmakers urging people to take a look at the map and dispute their own property reports.

Meanwhile, The Vermont Community Broadband Board said they’re working on disputing the FCC map on a statewide level.

Leaders have said if the map inaccurately shows Vermont as adequately covered, the state loses out on millions of dollars to improve connectivity.

To contest an address, visit the FCC Broadband Map website.

Vt. broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC coverage map

