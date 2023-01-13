Local stars set to compete at World University Games

LAKE PLACID, NY. (WCAX) - Welcome to Lake Placid, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and for the next week and a half, host of the 2023 FISU World University Games. More than 1,400 college athletes from more than 46 countries are here to compete in 11 different sports across the North Country, with the old Olympic venues in the middle of town serving as the center of it all.

There are about 30 athletes that are either from or go to school in our region. A lot of representation in two sports in particular: hockey and Nordic skiing. Two former Plattsburgh Cardinals and a current Catamount are on the US women’s team, as well as Madie Leidt, a first team All-American and national champion with Middlebury last winter.

Leidt might win the travel award for Team USA - she’s been playing for a pro team in Budapest, Hungary this Winter since graduating last Spring. We caught up with her earlier in the week, and she said she’s thrilled with the opportunity to represent the United States here in the North Country.

“Actually, I got a text from our now coach, Brendan Knight, just kind of describing to me what it was. I had heard of the World University Games before, but I had never seen them or obviously been asked to play in them,” she said. “So I found out through him, and kind of went to my coach in Budapest and told him that I had this opportunity. He was super excited for me. And obviously I’m missing games, so that’s been a sacrifice. But it’s been a really great decision and I’m excited to be here representing the States.”

In Nordic skiing, seven members of team USA are local as well. Finn Sweet is one of the guys from Vermont who also goes to UVM. He’s from Waterbury and competed for Craftsbury Academy. Then there’s the kid with a very familiar name: Will Koch skis for Colorado on the college circuit, but he’s from arguably the cradle of Vermont cross country skiing in Peru. He’s also the son of Bill Koch, the only American man to ever win an Olympic medal in Nordic skiing. Both Sweet and Koch are looking forward to getting after it Friday and representing Vermont

“It’s amazing having that resource around, of course. I guess in this specific instance, my dad even raced Lake Placid Olympics way back in 1980, I think was when that was,” Koch said. “And it’s really amazing having him around, everybody kind of thinks like, oh, it must be a lot of pressure, but he definitely does a really good job of not putting pressure on me and encouraging me to follow my passions, whether they’re skiing or elsewhere, and luckily they happen to be skiing.”

“It’s really cool, yeah, kind of being in an environment where we all know each other super well,” Sweet said. “It kind of makes it a little bit lower pressure and more fun when you’re comfortable around your teammates and roommates and everything. It takes the pressure off and it’s a little more relaxing.”

