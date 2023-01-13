New York updates workplace harassment policies

File Photo
File Photo(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New Yorkers are being asked to provide feedback on a new sexual harassment policy for the state.

The policy was updated to include remote workers. It also defines different gender identities and expands on gender discrimination, including examples of sexual harassment and retaliation across a wider field of careers.

The goal is to help New Yorkers better understand their rights in the workplace.

New York residents now have 30 days to comment on the policy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
File Photo
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing....
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing....
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past