New York updates workplace harassment policies

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New Yorkers are being asked to provide feedback on a new sexual harassment policy for the state.

The policy was updated to include remote workers. It also defines different gender identities and expands on gender discrimination, including examples of sexual harassment and retaliation across a wider field of careers.

The goal is to help New Yorkers better understand their rights in the workplace.

New York residents now have 30 days to comment on the policy.

