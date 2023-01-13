Rep. Balint recounts first week in office

Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.

Balint called the week exciting and eventful.

She said she nominated a new Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, voted against a new Republican rules package, and gave her first speech on the House floor.

She spoke about abortion and made a promise to“defend the bodily autonomy of all Americans.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

Latest News

New Yorkers are being asked to provide feedback on a new sexual harassment policy for the state.
New York updates workplace harassment policies
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher.
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher.
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.
Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing....
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past