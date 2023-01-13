Rep. Balint recounts first week in office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.

Balint called the week exciting and eventful.

She said she nominated a new Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, voted against a new Republican rules package, and gave her first speech on the House floor.

She spoke about abortion and made a promise to“defend the bodily autonomy of all Americans.”

