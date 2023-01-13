Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
Jan. 13, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.
Balint called the week exciting and eventful.
She said she nominated a new Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, voted against a new Republican rules package, and gave her first speech on the House floor.
She spoke about abortion and made a promise to“defend the bodily autonomy of all Americans.”
