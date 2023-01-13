Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

File photo
File photo(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia claims that its forces have captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, but Ukraine has contested the claim.

The fall of Soledar would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued. There have repeatedly been conflicting reports over who controls the town. It has been the site of a months-long bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions.

The Associated Press could not confirm either side’s claim.

Soledar is located in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk as priorities.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

Latest News

File photo
Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in
File photo
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities for this year.
Three Vermont mayors to hold priorities meeting for new year
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in...
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne