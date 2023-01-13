Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia claims that its forces have captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, but Ukraine has contested the claim.

The fall of Soledar would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued. There have repeatedly been conflicting reports over who controls the town. It has been the site of a months-long bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions.

The Associated Press could not confirm either side’s claim.

Soledar is located in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk as priorities.

