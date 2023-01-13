Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher

This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!

Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 east from Swanton to Sheldon and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton.

Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow.

And Riley says it’s a great, aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.

Our second Snowplow in the Spotlight this week is Captain Snowpants.

Greg Armell takes the truck when they need an extra set of hands in the New Haven area.

He’s been with VTrans for 7 months and thinks it’s a fun name for the truck.

Now it is possible to find your favorite snowplow hard at work thanks to VTrans snowplow tracker.

While most plows were named by students, you couldn’t see the names on the map, until now.

When you click on a truck you can see names like “Ice Dragon” and the last time it made a pass on its route.

