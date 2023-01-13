St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters.

In 2014, the Non-Member Fishing Regulations and Law was amended in collaboration with tribal fishermen to strengthen the protection of Akwesasne’s natural resources.

Now, there are proposed amendments, including establishing a season for Non-Members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters, setting catch limits, as well as increasing fishing permit fees.

The first meeting to talk about the proposals is Wednesday the 18th.

