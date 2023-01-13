Three Vermont mayors to hold priorities meeting for new year

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities for this year.

That includes the mayors of Burlington, Winooski, and Rutland.

They are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the Vermont State House.

During previous coalitions, mayors from across the state have talked about addressing the housing crisis, mail-in ballots, law enforcement, and land development laws.

Mayors then turn to the state legislature with their ideas and try to convince lawmakers to help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

Latest News

New Yorkers are being asked to provide feedback on a new sexual harassment policy for the state.
New York updates workplace harassment policies
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher.
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher.
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
Congresswoman Becca Balint is wrapping up her first week on the job in D.C.
Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing....
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past