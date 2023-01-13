Three Vermont mayors to hold priorities meeting for new year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities for this year.

That includes the mayors of Burlington, Winooski, and Rutland.

They are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the Vermont State House.

During previous coalitions, mayors from across the state have talked about addressing the housing crisis, mail-in ballots, law enforcement, and land development laws.

Mayors then turn to the state legislature with their ideas and try to convince lawmakers to help.

