Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump’s company has been fined $1.6 million as punishment for a scheme in which some of his executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks.

The fine imposed Friday was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization. The company was convicted of 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

The amount imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan was equal to double the amount of taxes a small group of executives avoided on benefits including rent-free apartments, luxury cars, and private school tuition.

Trump himself was not on trial. He denied any knowledge of executives evading taxes illegally.

