Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayors of several Vermont cities are pitching their ideas to Vermont’s legislature.

A group of eight mayors from Vermont cities say they need more funding and flexibility to deal with housing, homelessness, mental health, and public transportation in their communities.

They say their communities also face substance use challenges and need more tools from Montpelier to treat addiction.

They also want to spur more housing development by removing local zoning and Act 250 applications.

Newport’s mayor Paul Monette says, “What we present is well-thought-out, ideas and policy ideas, that we think will solve the policy issues of Vermont. In my opinion, all of these issues are having a very negative impact on our communities.”

The mayors say they also would like to see a more stable form of funding for public transportation.

