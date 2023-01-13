Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayors of several Vermont cities are pitching their ideas to Vermont’s legislature.

A group of eight mayors from Vermont cities say they need more funding and flexibility to deal with housing, homelessness, mental health, and public transportation in their communities.

They say their communities also face substance use challenges and need more tools from Montpelier to treat addiction.

They also want to spur more housing development by removing local zoning and Act 250 applications.

Newport’s mayor Paul Monette says, “What we present is well-thought-out, ideas and policy ideas, that we think will solve the policy issues of Vermont. In my opinion, all of these issues are having a very negative impact on our communities.”

The mayors say they also would like to see a more stable form of funding for public transportation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
Hotel Pharmacy in Brattleboro, Vt.
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
Alleged murder weapon shown to jurors at Kevin Parker trial.
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial
CVU High School.
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy