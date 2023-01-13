Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery.

Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were bought last year and Menard’s name was drawn.

The $2 tickets brought in $37,000 and wildlife biologists said the money will be used to conserve fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.

