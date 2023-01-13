Vt. lawmakers debate constitutionality of new gun bills

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is teeing up new gun reforms. The package of proposals is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of young offenders and focusing on prevention.

Calvin Cutler looked into the legislation, which is a big priority for the Senate this year. However, a recent Supreme Court decision could implicate the bill’s passage.

A new bill introduced this week aims to curb gun violence among young offenders.

Senator Phil Baruth, a Democrat from Chittenden County, says “What’s not a Vermont tradition is juveniles evading background checks. Those are loopholes that we should be closing.”

The bill, introduced by several Senate lawmakers, would ban the sales of semi-automatic firearms to people under the age of 21.

The bill reveals juvenile criminal cases to criminal background checks, and would create a $10 million grant fund that communities can use to treat gun violence and substance abuse.

Baruth says, “We’re trusting communities, as well as telling them how to get this done.”

But, there are new questions about whether the proposal is constitutional.

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision struck down New York’s concealed carry law in public areas.

The legislature’s non-partisan legal team says the ruling essentially means the second amendment is a right that can be exercised at home and in public.

Erik Fitzpatrick of the Vermont Legislative Council says, “Legislating is always unknown in a certain sense, but this is more unknown and more uncertain.”

The new ruling has thrown existing gun laws, as well as future proposals, into legal uncertainty.

Fitzpatrick says, “The Supreme Court does not have the final word because they are infallible, but they are infallible because they have the final word.”

Governor Scott’s team wants to pair the bill with broader public safety reforms, a part of the Governor’s 10-part public safety plan.

Jaye Pershing-Johnson asks, “Just looking how they’ve played out, where are the gaps in the system?”

Some think those gaps mean new policies aimed at youthful offender laws, sealing of criminal records, and competency to stand trial. They say they want to address the underlying causes of gun and drug violence across the state, including housing, jobs, youth services, and mental health treatment.

Pershing-Johnson adds, “There’s an entire package of proposals that are moving forward, hopefully this session, that address the root cause of crime in our communities.”

But whether Governor Scott will support the bill in its current form is unknown,

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.