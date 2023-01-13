Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session.

That comes on the heels of the release of The State of Vermont’s Children in 2022 report.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Morgan Crossman, executive director of Building Bright Futures, which worked with the Vermont Early Childhood Data and Policy Center on the report.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

